Ho ja rangeela re! Ram Gopal Varma, Urmila Matondkar, Madhur Bhandarkar celebrate 25 years of Rangeela

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Ho ja rangeela re! Ram Gopal Varma, Urmila Matondkar, Madhur Bhandarkar celebrate 25 years of RangeelaRam Gopal Varma's Rangeela clocked 25 years on Tuesday. The Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff-starrer is considered a game-changer because of its story (RGV), music (A R Rahman) and costumes (Manish Malhotra). Matondkar felt "humbled and grateful." RGV shared a picture from the set with Madhur Bhandarkar (below;...
