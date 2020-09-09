Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut back home amid high drama at Mumbai airport

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alighted at Mumbai airport and reached her home in Khar on Wednesday afternoon even as tension between her and the Shiv Sena government in the state continued.

Earlier in the day, Kangana boarded the Indigo flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh, which departed at 12.15 pm, and landed at Mumbai's...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links 02:27

 Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to oblige and will leave Mumbai forever if links are found to drug peddlers. The actor took to Twitter...

