Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray: Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come down heavily on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video she tweeted on Wednesday after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated demolition work at her Bandra office. Kangana took to Twitter soon after landing in Mumbai and shared a video where speaks in Hindi. She...
News video: ‘Today it’s my home, tomorrow it’ll be your pride’: Kangana warns CM Uddhav

‘Today it’s my home, tomorrow it’ll be your pride’: Kangana warns CM Uddhav 02:02

 Kangana Ranaut has launched a direct attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the demolition of a party of the house by the BMC. In a video posted on Twitter, Kangana said that while the BMC officials had razed her house today, tomorrow the Chief Minster’s pride would be demolished. Kangana...

Related news from verified sources

Today my house is demolished, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished: Kangana Ranaut challenges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

 Kangana Ranaut has released a fresh video after landing in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. 
