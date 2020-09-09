Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray: Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come down heavily on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video she tweeted on Wednesday after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated demolition work at her Bandra office. Kangana took to Twitter soon after landing in Mumbai and shared a video where speaks in Hindi. She... 👓 View full article

