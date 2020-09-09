"Nomadland" - cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () *Release date :* December 04, 2020
*Synopsis :* Based on the non-fiction book "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century" by Jessica Bruder, "Nomadland" follows Fern (Frances McDormand), ...
NOMADLAND Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao,...