"Nomadland" - cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland to be debuted in collaborative effort



Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland will premiere at simultaneous film festivals in September, following a pact made between festival organisers to mitigate fall out from the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this Nafa Cast : ✅ Frances McDormand ✅ David Strathairn ✅ Linda May ✅ Charlene Swankie Berd… https://t.co/Imm8UOpOvX 22 hours ago Simon Ortiz RT @THR: Chloe Zhao talks about traversing the country in an RV with Frances McDormand, why she cast "misfits" in her Marvel debut and her… 2 days ago Bryan M. Roberts RT @THR: The fast-rising helmer Chloe Zhao talks about traversing the country in an RV with Frances McDormand, why she cast "misfits" in he… 2 days ago