cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Nomadland - cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie*Release date :* December 04, 2020
*Synopsis :* Based on the non-fiction book "Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century" by Jessica Bruder, "Nomadland" follows Fern (Frances McDormand), ...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: NOMADLAND Movie

NOMADLAND Movie 00:59

 NOMADLAND Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao,...

