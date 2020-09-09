Global  
 

Kangana to Karan Johar: I will expose you

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Kangana Ranaut has threatened to expose Karan Johar and gang in her latest post on Twitter. “Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless,” Kangana tweeted.
