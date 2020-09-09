Kangana to Karan Johar: I will expose you Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Kangana Ranaut has threatened to expose Karan Johar and gang in her latest post on Twitter. “Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless,” Kangana tweeted. 👓 View full article

