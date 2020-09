You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Julie and the Phantoms Season 1



Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 trailer - Plot synopsis: High schooler Julie lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 appear,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Learn More About 'Julie & The Phantoms' Star Charlie Gillespie With 10 Fun Facts! Charlie Gillespie is rocking his way through Julie and the Phantoms! The actor stars as Luke, the lead singer of Sunset Curve, who has a huge passion for music...

Just Jared Jr 2 days ago





Tweets about this