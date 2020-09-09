Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kathryn Garcia Wiki: Facts about the Former NYC Sanitation Commissioner

Earn The Necklace Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
New York City’s 2021 mayoral race is set to pick up steam with some names exploring a possible candidacy. Kathryn Garcia, one of the most reliable members of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, stepped down from the office of commissioner of the Department of Sanitation in September 2020. Her resignation is a result of de […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia Steps Down

NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia Steps Down 02:16

 The woman Mayor Bill de Blasio has turned to to fix almost every crisis in his administration has called it quits. Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia says she just couldn't stand by while the mayor took a budget ax to her agency; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia Resigns [Video]

NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia Resigns

In a big blow to Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration, Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia suddenly resigns, saying she simply can't stand by while the mayor takes a budget ax to her agency. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this