A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News



Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept. 16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:09 Published 6 hours ago

Is Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance on the rocks? They are reportedly 'stretched to the limit'



Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship has been "stretched to the limit" during quarantine, according to insiders. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:12 Published 7 hours ago