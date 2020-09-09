Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Halle Berry feared she had bone cancer during Bruised shoot
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Halle Berry feared she had bone cancer during Bruised shoot
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 (
2 days ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Halle Berry Gets Honest About Bone Cancer Fear Following 'Bruised' Set Injury
When talking about her health scare and ongoing battle with diabetes, the 'X-Men' actress admits her conditions made her extremely cautious during the...
AceShowbiz
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Danuel House
Houston Rockets
Microsoft
Coronavirus disease 2019
New York City
Joe Biden
Oregon
US Open
California
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
COVID 19
Bahrain
Shanksville
9 11 Anniversary
Pentagon
Medal Of Honor
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump pays tribute at 9/11 memorial
Microsoft challenges Sony with new gaming service
Mike Pence and Joe Biden mark 9/11 anniversary at Ground Zero
Newsom details 'climate emergency' as fires rage