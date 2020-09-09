Global  
 

Dem Senate Report Raises Alarm on 'Significant' Mail Order Prescription Drug Delays Under Louis DeJoy's Watch

Mediaite Wednesday, 9 September 2020
An investigative report from Democratic Senators *Elizabeth Warren* (MA) and *Robert P. Casey* (PA) accuses Postmaster General *Louis DeJoy* of endangering Americans who rely on the Postal Service to help them get their prescription medicines during the coronavirus pandemic.
