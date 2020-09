Women's Prize for Fiction: Maggie O'Farrell wins for Hamnet, about Shakespeare's son Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The Women's Prize for Fiction judges say Maggie O'Farrell's Hamnet is an "exceptional" winner. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The World That We Knew by Alice Hoffman



This instant New York Times bestseller and longlist recipient for the 2020 Andrew Carnegie Medal takes place in 1941, during humanity's darkest hour, and follows three unforgettable young women who.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this