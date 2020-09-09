Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hailey Bieber Meets Up With Kendall Jenner for Lunch in WeHo

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are meeting up! The 23-year-old model and the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star were spotted heading separately into a restaurant to have lunch together on Wednesday (September 9) in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber Hailey was seen hitting the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hailey Bieber: Justin Bieber is 'so into skincare' [Video]

Hailey Bieber: Justin Bieber is 'so into skincare'

Hailey Bieber says Justin Bieber is "so into skincare".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Justin and Hailey Bieber purchase $25.8 million home in Beverly Hills [Video]

Justin and Hailey Bieber purchase $25.8 million home in Beverly Hills

Justin and Hailey Bieber have purchased a $25.8 million home in Beverly Hills.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published
Hailey Bieber enjoyed 'extended honeymoon' while in lockdown with husband Justin Bieber [Video]

Hailey Bieber enjoyed 'extended honeymoon' while in lockdown with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber enjoyed spending quality time with her husband Justin Bieber during the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this