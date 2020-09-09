Hailey Bieber Meets Up With Kendall Jenner for Lunch in WeHo Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are meeting up! The 23-year-old model and the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star were spotted heading separately into a restaurant to have lunch together on Wednesday (September 9) in West Hollywood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber Hailey was seen hitting the [...] 👓 View full article

