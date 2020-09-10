Toronto Film Festival Now Requiring Masks After Controversial Policy
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival is now requiring moviegoers to wear masks while attending screenings during the event. Ahead of the beginning of the festival, TIFF announced that they are requiring that face coverings be worn during all in-person movie viewing at its Bell Lightbox multiplex, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new coronavirus [...]
While the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival is mainly a digital experience, audiences will still get to check out some incredible new films from around the world, including Canadian films like "Akilla's Escape". ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante caught up with director Charles Officer and stars...
Cate Blanchett is the jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival. Recently, the Berlin Film Festival decided to give "gender neutral awards" instead of best actress and actor awards. Blanchett..