Toronto Film Festival Now Requiring Masks After Controversial Policy

Just Jared Thursday, 10 September 2020
The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival is now requiring moviegoers to wear masks while attending screenings during the event. Ahead of the beginning of the festival, TIFF announced that they are requiring that face coverings be worn during all in-person movie viewing at its Bell Lightbox multiplex, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new coronavirus [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Charles Officer On Joining TIFF 2020 With 'Akilla's Escape'

Charles Officer On Joining TIFF 2020 With 'Akilla's Escape' 01:46

 While the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival is mainly a digital experience, audiences will still get to check out some incredible new films from around the world, including Canadian films like "Akilla's Escape". ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante caught up with director Charles Officer and stars...

