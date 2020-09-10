Toronto Film Festival Now Requiring Masks After Controversial Policy Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival is now requiring moviegoers to wear masks while attending screenings during the event. Ahead of the beginning of the festival, TIFF announced that they are requiring that face coverings be worn during all in-person movie viewing at its Bell Lightbox multiplex, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new coronavirus [...]


