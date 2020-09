NatSec Adviser O’Brien Denies Whistleblower Claim About Downplaying Russia Intel: ‘I’ve Never Heard of This Guy’ Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

White House national security adviser *Robert O'Brien* joined Fox News' *Bret Baier* Wednesday and responded to serious allegations from a DHS whistleblower about abuse of power and politicized intelligence gathering. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this