Sabrina Carpenter & Fin Argus Star In 'Clouds' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Sabrina Carpenter and Fin Argus record a video together in the just released trailer for their new movie Clouds! The two star as best friends in the film based off of the true story and book “Clouds: A Memoir” by Laura Sobiech. Here’s a synopsis: Zach Sobiech (Argus) is a fun-loving high school student with [...]
