Related videos from verified sources Congress' Sanjay Nirupam supports Kangana, says BMC's demolition of her office riddled with vengeance



Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 9 hours ago Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai, Bombay HC stays BMC's demolition work | Oneindia News



Relief for Kangana Ranaut after Shiv Sena-controlled BMC on wednesday demolished illegal structures at ‘Manikarnika Films Private Limited’ office at Pali Hill in Bandra West earlier today.. The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:09 Published 14 hours ago Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport



Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04 Published 14 hours ago

