Rhea Chakraborty claims statement 'coerced'

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde approached the sessions court for bail after Rhea's plea was rejected by the magistrate court. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court will hear the application Thursday.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings

After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Bihar DGP asks to wait for CBI & ED findings 02:49

 Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was rejected by the District Magistrate on Tuesday. Rhea was arrested by NCB in alleged drug case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea was sent to judicial custody till Sept 22 after 3 days of consecutive questioning. NCB claimed that Chakraborty used to procure drugs for...

Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit on son Showik's arrest: A middle-class family is destroyed

 Indrajit Chakraborty, father of actress Rhea Chakraborty, has issued a statement denouncing the arrest of his son Showik Chakraborty, adding his apprehension...
Mid-Day

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Custody not needed, satisfied with Rhea Chakraborty's statement, says NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Custody not needed, satisfied with Rhea Chakraborty's statement, says NCB The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, *arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty* on Tuesday on...
Mid-Day

Sushant's family lawyer hits out at Rhea

 Narcotics Control Bureau has plunged into action today, having summoned Rhea Chakrabroty’s brother and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda....
IndiaTimes


