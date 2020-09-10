Rhea Chakraborty claims statement 'coerced'

Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde approached the sessions court for bail after Rhea's plea was rejected by the magistrate court. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case linked to the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court will hear the application Thursday.
