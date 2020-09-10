Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut's property demolished: It Is #Bullydozer, Not Bulldozer, says Anupam Kher

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020
Terming the bulldozer that demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property as "Bullydozer," senior actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday dubbed the entire incident as "wrong."

The Saaransh actor took to Twitter to respond to the recent development in the tussle between Ranaut and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai 01:32

 Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated...

