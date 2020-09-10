Kangana Ranaut's property demolished: It Is #Bullydozer, Not Bulldozer, says Anupam Kher

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai, Bombay HC stays BMC's demolition work | Oneindia News



Relief for Kangana Ranaut after Shiv Sena-controlled BMC on wednesday demolished illegal structures at ‘Manikarnika Films Private Limited’ office at Pali Hill in Bandra West earlier today.. The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:09 Published 14 hours ago Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut lauds Bhumi Pujan at Ram temple site



Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Kangana Rananut and several other celebs have lauded the historic Bhumi Pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the proposed Ram temple site in Ayodhya on.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:46 Published on August 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources Anupam Kher supports Kangana Ranaut After Dia Mirza, Kubbra Sait, and others, Anupam Kher took to Twitter to condemn the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s demolition drive on Kangana...

IndiaTimes 14 hours ago





Tweets about this Mayank Chaubey RT @ishkarnBHANDARI: They want to suppress our VOICE. They demolished property of Kangana Ranaut. They will arrest Journalists. I am tol… 12 seconds ago