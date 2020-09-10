Kangana Ranaut's property demolished: It Is #Bullydozer, Not Bulldozer, says Anupam Kher
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Terming the bulldozer that demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property as "Bullydozer," senior actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday dubbed the entire incident as "wrong."
The Saaransh actor took to Twitter to respond to the recent development in the tussle between Ranaut and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)...
Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated...