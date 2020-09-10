Global  
 

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan: Family kept me under house arrest for a year, gave me wrong medication

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020
Having forayed into movies in 1994 with Madhosh, Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan struggled to find a foothold in the industry. Aamir's attempt at boosting his career with Mela (1999) was met with little success. Since then, Faissal has been seen sporadically in films.

The actor recently made some shocking revelations. He...
News video: Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan

Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan 03:24

 Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced by Bollywood action hunk Salman Khan. Ummer quit his engineering job to pursue his passion and dream...

