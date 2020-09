Halle Berry Gets Honest About Bone Cancer Fear Following 'Bruised' Set Injury Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

When talking about her health scare and ongoing battle with diabetes, the 'X-Men' actress admits her conditions made her extremely cautious during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this