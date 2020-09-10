|
The Avalanches Announce New Album 'We Will Always Love You'
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Inspired by a "cosmic love story..."
*The Avalanches* announce new album 'We Will Always Love You'.
The Australian beat team have been releasing a string of one off singles, featuring collaborators such as Blood Orange and Jamie xx.
Now their new album is coming into focus. The follow up to 'Wildflower', the duo's new LP is titled 'We Will Always Love You'.
There's no release date as yet, with The Avalanches sharing the Jonathan Zawada-designed cover art.
The sleeve features Ann Druyan, Creative Director of the Voyager Golden Record Project; indeed, the pair say that Druyan’s “cosmic love story inspired this music.”
In a statement they say:
In keeping with the album's theme of everlasting love as an undying vibration, Ann's image was run through a spectograph, turned into sound, and back again. The image remains hidden, deep within in the grooves of the music, for you to discover if you wish.
An exploration of the vibrational relationship between light, sound and spirit, 'We Will Always Love You' will be available for pre-order next week, with more details to follow soon.
