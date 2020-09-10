Global  
 

Bob Woodward’s Net Worth: How Rich Is “The Washington Post” Journalist

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Bob Woodward, one of the two journalists who broke the Watergate scandal of the Nixon era, has published a second book, Rage, that covers the Trump administration. His previous book, Fear: Trump in the White House, is one of his many books that rank among the biggest bestsellers. Woodward, together with Carl Bernstein, is not […]
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Audio: Trump knew virus was deadly, worse than flu in February, later said he 'downplayed' pandemic

Audio: Trump knew virus was deadly, worse than flu in February, later said he 'downplayed' pandemic 00:56

 The audio files were made by journalist Bob Woodward, during several conversations with Trump in early 2020.

