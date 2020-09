Paresh Rawal appointed National School of Drama chairman Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed the new chairman of National School of Drama (NSD). The prestigious institute announced the news on Thursday on its verified Twitter account.



"We are glad to inform Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of... 👓 View full article

