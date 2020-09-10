"After We Collided" - cast: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Louise Lombard, Candice King, Karimah Westbrook, Rob Estes, Shane Paul McGhie, Samuel Larsen, Khadijha Red Thunder, Dylan Arnold
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () *Release date :* October 23, 2020
*Synopsis :* Hardin will always be... Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with--- or ...
After We Collided Trailer - Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) go through the aftermath of their breakup. While Hardin falls into some bad habits, Tessa, armed with a new confidence, lands the internship of her dreams at Vance Publishing Company.
Fans went wild for 2019's romantic drama film "After", which is based on the bestselling novel by Anna Todd. Now, comes the sequel "After We Collided". Co-stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin,..