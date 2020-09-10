Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"After We Collided" - cast: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dylan Sprouse, Charlie Weber, Louise Lombard, Candice King, Karimah Westbrook, Rob Estes, Shane Paul McGhie, Samuel Larsen, Khadijha Red Thunder, Dylan Arnold

AceShowbiz Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
*Release date :* October 23, 2020
*Synopsis :* Hardin will always be... Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with--- or ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'After We Collided' Trailer

'After We Collided' Trailer 01:52

 After We Collided Trailer - Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) go through the aftermath of their breakup. While Hardin falls into some bad habits, Tessa, armed with a new confidence, lands the internship of her dreams at Vance Publishing Company.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SPONTANEOUS Movie [Video]

SPONTANEOUS Movie

SPONTANEOUS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up... and blowing up! When students in their high school begin inexplicably..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:55Published
Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Dylan Sprouse Talk 'After We Collided' [Video]

Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Dylan Sprouse Talk 'After We Collided'

Fans went wild for 2019's romantic drama film "After", which is based on the bestselling novel by Anna Todd. Now, comes the sequel "After We Collided". Co-stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:20Published
After We Collided Movie - After 2 Movie [Video]

After We Collided Movie - After 2 Movie

After We Collided Movie Trailer - After 2 the sequel to After - Plot synopsis: Based on the 2014 romance novel of the same name, this follows the love life of two young adults. US Release Date:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published

Tweets about this