Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone Upset About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Moving Into Their Neighborhood?

Bill Corcoran @NSITEFULL @kirstiealley Were eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Wesley Snipes, Chris Ro… https://t.co/xtU9r99a9n 22 hours ago Reel Joe @CatOuellette @kylebuchanan Who is gathering these statistics. Will Smith in the 90s, Denzel Washington, Eddie Murp… https://t.co/zoM1iG4JRD 23 hours ago Oz @ellymelly Maybe they could have actors that are likeable. Like Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, and those two guys… https://t.co/lNGMBMqBbq 1 day ago justme RT @MrSimonMount1: Some dominated films & genres for entire decades. Just off my head. Eddie Murphy Denzel Washington Will Smith Jamie F… 1 day ago MrSimonMount Some dominated films & genres for entire decades. Just off my head. Eddie Murphy Denzel Washington Will Smith Ja… https://t.co/G48ynCfv7g 1 day ago Sarah ✨ If we’re to believe that only actors of the same skin pigmentation as a child could ever be inspiring to him, then… https://t.co/QyUejZulAn 4 days ago Kevin Lockett @PrimeVideo I mean there wasn't any room for Eddie Murphy, Sidney Pointier, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Will Smit… https://t.co/oS7LA8JazP 6 days ago Kevin Lockett I mean there wasn't any room for Eddie Murphy, Sidney Pointier, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Will Smith or Richard… https://t.co/HoCPCIudAB 6 days ago