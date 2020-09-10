Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Letter To You' Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's out on October 23rd...



*Bruce Springsteen* has confirmed plans for new album 'Letter To You'.



The record is Springsteen's 20th full length album, and was recorded at his home studio in New Jersey.



Recorded alongside the fabled E Street Band, 'Letter To You' was laid down live to tape, with no overdubs.



“I love the emotional nature of 'Letter To You,'” says The Boss. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”



The album follows last year's 'Western Stars' project, a live, acoustic affair that was accompanied by a full film.



Out on October 23rd, the title track for 'Letter To You' can be found below.



Tracklisting:

1. One Minute You’re Here

2. Letter To You

3. Burnin’ Train

4. Janey Needs A Shooter

5. Last Man Standing

6. The Power Of Prayer

7. House Of A Thousand Guitars

8. Rainmaker

9. If I Was The Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song For Orphans

12. I’ll See You In My Dreams



