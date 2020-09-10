Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Letter To You'

Clash Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Letter To You'It's out on October 23rd...

*Bruce Springsteen* has confirmed plans for new album 'Letter To You'.

The record is Springsteen's 20th full length album, and was recorded at his home studio in New Jersey.

Recorded alongside the fabled E Street Band, 'Letter To You' was laid down live to tape, with no overdubs.

“I love the emotional nature of 'Letter To You,'” says The Boss. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs. We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

The album follows last year's 'Western Stars' project, a live, acoustic affair that was accompanied by a full film.

Out on October 23rd, the title track for 'Letter To You' can be found below.

Tracklisting:
1. One Minute You’re Here
2. Letter To You
3. Burnin’ Train
4. Janey Needs A Shooter
5. Last Man Standing
6. The Power Of Prayer
7. House Of A Thousand Guitars
8. Rainmaker
9. If I Was The Priest
10. Ghosts
11. Song For Orphans
12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arkells Frontman Max Kerman Teases New Album, Talks 'Campfire Chords' [Video]

Arkells Frontman Max Kerman Teases New Album, Talks 'Campfire Chords'

The Arkells have just released a new acoustic album called 'Campfire Chords'. ET Canada's Roz Weston caught up with the band's frontman Max Kerman, who shared why a campfire is the perfect setting for..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:18Published
Big Sean wanted to 'give up on life' [Video]

Big Sean wanted to 'give up on life'

In a series of emotional tweets, the rapper revealed the lessons he's learned while working on his new album, 'Detroit 2'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Ozuna Talks New Album ‘ENOC,' Working With Doja Cat and Sia | Billboard [Video]

Ozuna Talks New Album ‘ENOC,' Working With Doja Cat and Sia | Billboard

Ozuna sat down with Billboard's Leila Cobo to talk about his new album 'ENOC' and working with Doja Cat and Sia.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 05:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Bruce Springsteen announces new album 'Letter to You' with the E Street Band

 Bruce Springsteen fans can rejoice as the rocker has announced a new studio album with the E Street Band.
FOXNews.com

Bruce Springsteen quietly drops new music from hasty recording session

 Letter To You, Springsteen's 20th studio album, was recorded with the E Street Band in his home studio in just five days.
The Age

LISTEN: Bruce Springsteen Returns With 'Letter To You'

 The Boss announced Thursday that his new album, Letter To You, is out Oct. 23.
NPR


Tweets about this