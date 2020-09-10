Global  
 

Tina Fey Tests Mariah Carey's 'Mean Girls' Knowledge! - Watch (Video)

Thursday, 10 September 2020
Tina Fey is putting Mariah Carey to the test! The Saturday Night Live alum grilled the Caution diva, a known Mean Girls super-fan, about the movie in Billboard’s “Quizzed” video series on Thursday (September 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey In the video, Mariah shows off a piece of jewelry to [...]
 Oh, so fetch! In the season 2 premiere episode of Billboard's "Quizzed" video series, 'Mean Girls' star and screenwriter Tina Fey quizzes superfan Mariah Carey to see just how much the singer actually knows about the hit 2004 film.

