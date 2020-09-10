Jon & Kate Gosselin's Son Accuses Dad of Physical Abuse
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Jon Gosselin is under investigation. The 16-year-old son of Jon and Kate Gosselin, Collin, accused his father of punching and kicking him, launching a child abuse investigation, People confirmed Thursday (September 10). The County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services has notified Collin‘s mom, Kate, of an open investigation into an alleged violent incident [...]
