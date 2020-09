You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jenna Dewan's uncle dies after battling Covid-19



The 39-year-old actress shared the sad news as she responded to President Donald Trump's interview tapes with Bob Woodward, in which he admitted to downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 2 hours ago Trump Admitted He Downplayed COVID Threat In Early Days Of Outbreak



The coronavirus pandemic is shaking up the presidential election with the publishing of audio tapes where President Trump admitted to journalist Bob Woodward the virus was more deadly than what he was.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:03 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this