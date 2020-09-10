Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom' Was 'a Surprise' According to Show Source: 'This Is Not a Good Thing' (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Mom staffers are still reacting to the news of Anna Faris‘ departure from the show. The 43-year-old actress revealed she was leaving the hit sitcom after seven seasons, and it was a shock to her co-workers, People reported Thursday (September 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Faris “It was a surprise to [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Copy of: Anna Faris exiting 'Mom' ahead of Season 8 [Video]

Copy of: Anna Faris exiting 'Mom' ahead of Season 8

CBS’s "Mom" will be down a leading lady when it returns for Season 8: Anna Faris is leaving the sitcom after seven years as Christy, TVLine has learned.

Credit: AOL Management     Duration: 00:44Published
Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom' [Video]

Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom'

(CNN) Anna Faris, one of the stars of CBS sitcom 'Mom,' is leaving the show ahead of its eighth season. Faris and Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, released statements Friday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Anna Faris Exits CBS Comedy 'Mom' | THR News [Video]

Anna Faris Exits CBS Comedy 'Mom' | THR News

CBS' comedy 'Mom' will go into its eighth season without one of its two leads.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this