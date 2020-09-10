|
Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom' Was 'a Surprise' According to Show Source: 'This Is Not a Good Thing' (Report)
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Mom staffers are still reacting to the news of Anna Faris‘ departure from the show. The 43-year-old actress revealed she was leaving the hit sitcom after seven seasons, and it was a shock to her co-workers, People reported Thursday (September 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Faris “It was a surprise to [...]
