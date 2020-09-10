Global  
 

'Julie and the Phantoms' Soundtrack - Stream & Download Music from the Netflix Series!

Just Jared Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Netflix just dropped the first season of the new musical series Julie and the Phantoms and the soundtrack is out now too! The soundtrack for season one features 15 original songs that you are going to love. Five of the nine episodes in the first season were directed by High School Musical‘s Kenny Ortega, who [...]
