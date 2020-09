You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Grants to help Black owned businesses grows past $1 million



A grant fund from the Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce and the city of San Diego has grown to more than $1 million and helped over 200 businesses. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 05:31 Published 1 week ago Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Fund to Empower Black Lives



Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Fund to Empower Black Lives At the 2016 ESPY Awards, the three NBA stars raised awareness about racial division and profiling. They have now started.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published on July 23, 2020 Oregon non-profit announces $25 million initiative to invest in Black lives



Meyer Memorial Trust today announced the launch of a five-year initiative this week, “Justice Oregon for Black Lives." Credit: KDRV Published on July 15, 2020

Tweets about this