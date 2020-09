Chloe x Halle Kick Off NFL Season by Performing National Anthem - Watch Now! Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The NFL season has officially begun and it kicked off on Thursday night (September 10) with a performance from Chloe x Halle! The singing sisters duo sang the National Anthem before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. Their performance was pre-recorded at the empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. [...] 👓 View full article