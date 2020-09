You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms



HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:45 Published on July 29, 2020 2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News



Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total, while the most-nominated series was HBO's 'Watchmen,' with 26 in all. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:34 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: ABC has announced the first list of presenters for the upcoming Emmy Awards! https://t.co/aimI8boLAs 2 days ago Anette Fekete First Presenters Revealed for Emmy Awards 2020 - See the List! https://t.co/YH6Lox8B0h via @JustJared 2 days ago JustJared.com ABC has announced the first list of presenters for the upcoming Emmy Awards! https://t.co/aimI8boLAs 3 days ago