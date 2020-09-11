Shaquille O'Neal Is Selling His Massive Florida Mansion for $19.5 Million - Look Inside! (Photos) Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Shaquille O’Neal is moving out of his incredible home in Florida and he just listed the mansion for $19.5 million! The home sits on four acres of land in the Isleworth Golf & Country Club community in Central Florida. The waterfront property features 700 feet of prime lake frontage and panoramic views of Lake Butler. [...] 👓 View full article

