I thank Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security to my daughter, says Kangana Ranaut's mother

Mid-Day Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Asha Ranaut, mother of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security to her daughter. "What the Maharashtra government did is condemnable. I condemn that in the harshest of words. I'm happy that entire India is standing with my daughter and people's blessings are with her....
