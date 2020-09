You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jennifer Garner cried after finally watching The Office seven years after the finale



Jennifer Garner got emotional after watching the finale of 'The Office'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:47 Published 3 weeks ago Jennifer Garner is keeping fit with online dance cardio classes



Jennifer Garner has been keeping fit during lockdown with online HIIT and dance cardio classes and called the latter the "happiest, hardest workout of the week". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago Jennifer Garner has split from John Miller



Jennifer Garner has reportedly split from her CEO boyfriend John Miller after two years of dating. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:03 Published on August 7, 2020

Tweets about this