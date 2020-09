Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana's cryptic post on Instagram leave fans in frenzy Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Himanshi Khurana is said to have surgery soon. The actress, who confessed suffering from PCOS for quite some time now, shared that her condition has been worsened. She is soon to be admitted to the hospital for her PCOS surgery. In fact, one of her videos where she is seen shooting despite being on a wheelchair has taken over the... Himanshi Khurana is said to have surgery soon. The actress, who confessed suffering from PCOS for quite some time now, shared that her condition has been worsened. She is soon to be admitted to the hospital for her PCOS surgery. In fact, one of her videos where she is seen shooting despite being on a wheelchair has taken over the 👓 View full article

