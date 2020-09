#ArrestSajidKhan trends as actor-filmmaker faces fresh sexual harassment charge Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Actor-filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused with fresh sexual misconduct charges. A model has claimed that Khan tried to touch her inappropriately and also asked her to strip before him.



On Friday, the hashtag #ArrestSajidKhan started trending on Twitter following the latest MeToo claim against Khan.



The allegations have... 👓 View full article

