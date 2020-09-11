Global  
 

Karni Sena protests in Lucknow, burns effigy of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, demands apology over remarks on Kangana Ranaut  

Zee News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The members of Rajasthan-based fringe outfit Karni Sena on Friday staged protests against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and its Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut over his remarks on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.
