BTS leader RM treats ARMY with a cool pic Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

South Korean all-boys band BTS seem to be unstoppable as their latest track 'Dynamite' continues to top the US top 100 list for the second week. While the band recently celebrated the success of their track, BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-Joon has set the internet on fire with his stunning picture. 👓 View full article

