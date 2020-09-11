Global  
 

Miley Cyrus Dedicates Cover of 'Maneater' to Her 'Future Ex-Husband'

Just Jared Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has a sense of humor about her dating history. The 27-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer performed a cover of Hall & Oates‘ 1982 hit “Maneater” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (September 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus During her appearance, she joked about [...]
News video: Miley Cyrus' vocal cords were damaged like a '60 or 70 year old's' before surgery

Miley Cyrus' vocal cords were damaged like a '60 or 70 year old's' before surgery 00:53

 Miley Cyrus has opened up about the extent of the damage to her vocal cords.

Miley Cyrus blasts MTV Video Music Awards production team for 'sexist comments' [Video]

Miley Cyrus blasts MTV Video Music Awards production team for 'sexist comments'

'Midnight Sky' singer Miley Cyrus has claimed members of the MTV Video Music Awards production team made sexist comments before her performance at last week's ceremony.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published
Miley Cyrus faced s*xism from VMAs director for 'wanting to be treated like a guy' [Video]

Miley Cyrus faced s*xism from VMAs director for 'wanting to be treated like a guy'

Miley Cyrus has slammed the directors behind her performance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards due to an argument over her lighting.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Miley Cyrus: My dad gave me a head injury when I was a baby [Video]

Miley Cyrus: My dad gave me a head injury when I was a baby

Miley Cyrus says her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, caused her to suffer a "head injury" when she was just two years old, after he took her out on a dirt bike.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

