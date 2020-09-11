Pa Salieu's 'My Family' Feels Like An Anthem Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Backroad Gee stars on the new release...



*Pa Salieu* has dropped his new single 'My Family'.



The London rapper has dominated summer, with his double release 'Betty' / 'Bang Out' standing as one of the year's most emphatic UK singles.



New release 'My Family' takes this a step further, with the edgy, chittering production coming from The Fanatix.



Out now, it contrasts Pa's smooth approach with the raucous, dancehall-leaning bark from Backroad Gee.



The two work perfectly, pushing each other to a new level in the process.



The visualiser is imposing, too, matching crisp black and white shots to some neat video trickery.



Tune in now.



