Will Smith Ends Nearly 30 Year Feud With 'Fresh Prince' Original Aunt Viv Actress Janet Hubert Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Will Smith and Janet Hubert are seemingly putting some drama to bed after nearly 30 years. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum posted pictures from the Banks family mansion set for an unscripted reunion special set to air on HBO Max later this year on Thursday (September 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michele Lofranco RT @JustJared: After nearly 30 years, Will Smith and #FreshPrince original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert have seemingly ended their feud ht… 17 minutes ago NLY35 Will Smith Teases 'Fresh Prince' Reunion Including Original Aunt Viv NLY35: Will Smith Ends Nearly 30 Year Feud Wi… https://t.co/E8ntFUnjt3 24 minutes ago NLY35 Will Smith Ends Nearly 30 Year Feud With 'Fresh Prince' Original Aunt Viv Actress Janet Hubert #FreshPrince… https://t.co/Fs1zVDXatP 34 minutes ago JustJared.com After nearly 30 years, Will Smith and #FreshPrince original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert have seemingly ended thei… https://t.co/cegONyGNrq 47 minutes ago