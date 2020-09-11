Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Says Brother Jace Died by Suicide
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Dak Prescott is speaking out. The 27-year-old Dallas Cowboys quarterback, along with brother Tad, spoke about the loss of his brother Jace Prescott in an interview with In Depth with Graham Bensinger on Wednesday (September 9). In the interview, Dak shared that his brother died by suicide in April, and that he had a difficult [...]
