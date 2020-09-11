Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Says Brother Jace Died by Suicide

Just Jared Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Dak Prescott is speaking out. The 27-year-old Dallas Cowboys quarterback, along with brother Tad, spoke about the loss of his brother Jace Prescott in an interview with In Depth with Graham Bensinger on Wednesday (September 9). In the interview, Dak shared that his brother died by suicide in April, and that he had a difficult [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on NFL’s return: We want to be a light through pandemic

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on NFL’s return: We want to be a light through pandemic 01:40

 SportsPulse: Jori Epstein connected with Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to discuss what playing football amidst the pandemic means to them. Their answers did not disappoint.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Marcellus Wiley on why Dak shouldn't be concerned about Jerry Jones praising Watson & Mahomes' big contracts | SPEAK FOR YOURSEL [Video]

Marcellus Wiley on why Dak shouldn't be concerned about Jerry Jones praising Watson & Mahomes' big contracts | SPEAK FOR YOURSEL

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones was throwing shade at Dak Prescott for praising Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson's big contracts. Hear why Wiley believes..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:42Published
Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones is not 'married' to Dak Prescott, a franchise tag doesn't show commitment | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones is not 'married' to Dak Prescott, a franchise tag doesn't show commitment | UNDISPUTED

During radio interview yesterday Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones affirmed his commitment to quarterback Dak Prescott, stating that the two are 'married' and will be 'renewing their vows' . Skip..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:43Published
'We're in it for the long haul': Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott can't imagine playing without each other in Dallas [Video]

'We're in it for the long haul': Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott can't imagine playing without each other in Dallas

SportsPulse: Jori Epstein connected with Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to get their perspective on Prescott's long term status with the team.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Cowboys' Dak Prescott opens up about brother's suicide in new interview

 Jace Prescott was 31 when he died in April
CBS Sports

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on why he opened up on depression, brother's suicide: 'Being a leader is about being genuine'

 Dak Prescott recently went into detail about his battle with depression and his brother's suicide. The Cowboys QB believes he can help others.
USATODAY.com

Cowboys' Prescott acknowledges mental struggles of offseason

 Dak Prescott is opening up about struggling mentally during an offseason marred by his brother's death by suicide and the pandemic
Newsday


Tweets about this

JasonNark

Jason Nark 🦅 Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he sought help for anxiety and depression following his brother's death https://t.co/LlVbhCeRxw 10 minutes ago

WCCBNewsEdge

WCCB News Edge Cowboys quarterback @dak reveals his struggle with mental health and now sports commentator Skip Bayless is getting… https://t.co/XxoYoa1tbC 30 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Says Brother Jace Died by Suicide https://t.co/pc7BSSLQ3O 52 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Dak Prescott emotionally opens up about brother Jace's suicide in April https://t.co/NAFyVk64eY 59 minutes ago

Mrpadreleone

Marcus Dwayne Woodard #thelazyboyQB #BRUHBRIEF MENTAL HEALTH IS VERY IMPORTANT NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he sought h… https://t.co/eYQG8WWOUH 1 hour ago

dmgaming5

Andre Dorsey I went through the same thing after my brothers died a year apart from each other. You not alone and always reach o… https://t.co/S5dXlkgzh9 2 hours ago

OneAlphaqueen

♥♥UniqueKweenAlpha♥♥ Much respect for pushing this message Dak🙌🏾 "Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he sought help for anxiety and d… https://t.co/ySyEP0KzTF 2 hours ago

TheGaminNerd

Colin Kyle Robinson, Jr. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he sought help for anxiety and depression following his brother's death https://t.co/4JiyT7mqO1 2 hours ago