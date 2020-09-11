Jason Nark 🦅 Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he sought help for anxiety and depression following his brother's death https://t.co/LlVbhCeRxw 10 minutes ago WCCB News Edge Cowboys quarterback @dak reveals his struggle with mental health and now sports commentator Skip Bayless is getting… https://t.co/XxoYoa1tbC 30 minutes ago Global Connect+ Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Says Brother Jace Died by Suicide https://t.co/pc7BSSLQ3O 52 minutes ago JustJared.com Dak Prescott emotionally opens up about brother Jace's suicide in April https://t.co/NAFyVk64eY 59 minutes ago Marcus Dwayne Woodard #thelazyboyQB #BRUHBRIEF MENTAL HEALTH IS VERY IMPORTANT NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he sought h… https://t.co/eYQG8WWOUH 1 hour ago Andre Dorsey I went through the same thing after my brothers died a year apart from each other. You not alone and always reach o… https://t.co/S5dXlkgzh9 2 hours ago ♥♥UniqueKweenAlpha♥♥ Much respect for pushing this message Dak🙌🏾 "Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he sought help for anxiety and d… https://t.co/ySyEP0KzTF 2 hours ago Colin Kyle Robinson, Jr. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he sought help for anxiety and depression following his brother's death https://t.co/4JiyT7mqO1 2 hours ago