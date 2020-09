New York Times Columnist Paul Krugman Ripped For Claiming No ‘Mass Outbreak of Anti-Muslim Sentiment’ After 9/11: ‘My Mosque Burned Down’ Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

New York Times opinion columnist Paul Krugman found himself at the center of controversy after claiming there was no "mass outbreak of anti-Muslim sentiment and violence" following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.