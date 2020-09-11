Global  
 

Trump Pays Tribute to the Flight 93 Heroes in 9/11 Memorial Speech: ‘We Honor Their Extraordinary Sacrifice’

Friday, 11 September 2020
President Donald Trump paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including the heroes of Flight 93, during his speech marking the 19th anniversary of September 11, 2001 on Friday.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Biden And Trump To Attend Flight 93 Memorial

Biden And Trump To Attend Flight 93 Memorial 01:25

 In remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001, President Trump and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will visit the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville today. KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports live from Shanksville.

