Harry Styles Joins Florence Pugh In New Movie 'Don't Worry Darling' Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Harry Styles has lined up his next acting gig! The 26-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer will star alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in Don’t Worry Darling. Harry takes over one of the lead roles from Shia LaBeouf, who had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict. Olivia Wilde is set to direct the film, [...] 👓 View full article