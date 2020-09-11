Global  
 

Harry Styles to Replace Shia LaBeouf in 'Don't Worry Darling' Movie, Directed by Olivia Wilde

Just Jared Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Shia LaBeouf has dropped out of the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling and he is being replaced by Harry Styles! The upcoming thriller will be directed by Olivia Wilde and it features a star-studded cast that includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Dakota Johnson, and Olivia herself. Harry made his feature acting debut in the movie [...]
