Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Hold Hands During Two Friday Sightings in NYC

Viva La Resistance I though Jacob Elordi was with zendaya now he’s with kaia Gerber ??? 2 minutes ago Just Jared Jr. It doesn't look like Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are trying to hide their budding romance at all - see the new pic… https://t.co/CkXJ6jPlSO 12 minutes ago Afterxonada 🚀Herophine Fazendeiros 🧅🍅👀 RT @JustJared: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi definitely are not trying to hide their budding romance. We have lots of new photos of them hol… 20 minutes ago JustJared.com Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi definitely are not trying to hide their budding romance. We have lots of new photos of… https://t.co/E6PmxmIfRm 22 minutes ago Георги Желязков RT @EuphoriaHBONews: 📸| Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are seen walking in NYC this morning! https://t.co/4yifnRDmUL 37 minutes ago SPIN 1038 He was recently spotted out holding hands with model Kaia Gerber. https://t.co/afaGN85lE8 1 hour ago Cari Hanna @dayna_kathan You mean Jacob elordi and kaia Gerber? Zendaya hit it and quit it? Lots of quarantine breakups! 1 hour ago just.k__ RT @shadysmj: bro jacob elordi not only took joey king and zendaya to the same place but now kaia gerber too? HE'S SICK. https://t.co/x59xH… 2 hours ago